G2 Capital Management LLC OH Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 11.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. 945,288 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.