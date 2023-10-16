G2 Capital Management LLC OH Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,203. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

