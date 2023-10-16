G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 24,563 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,563 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 757,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.