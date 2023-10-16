G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 2,594 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $239.50. 1,050,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,936. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

