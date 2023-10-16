G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 782 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.