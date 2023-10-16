GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 330297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Specifically, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,495.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on GameStop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

