Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.