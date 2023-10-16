Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd reduced its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,272 shares during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu comprises about 5.1% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 1.63% of Gaotu Techedu worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 18.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 254.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 488,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,324. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $690.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of -0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

