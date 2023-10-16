GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $136.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
