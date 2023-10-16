GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $136.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GATX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

