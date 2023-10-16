GATX (NYSE:GATX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

GATX stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $109.06. 4,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,100. GATX has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

