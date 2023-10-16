General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989,791. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.