Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in September

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 1,102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CMPRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentera in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.
