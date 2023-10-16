Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Head-To-Head Comparison

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) and Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LeMaitre Vascular and Gerresheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gerresheimer 0 0 5 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.81%. Gerresheimer has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.76%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Gerresheimer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 14.23% 9.33% 8.09% Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

LeMaitre Vascular pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Gerresheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. LeMaitre Vascular pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerresheimer pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Gerresheimer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $177.17 million 6.07 $20.64 million $1.13 42.73 Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 48.08

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Gerresheimer. LeMaitre Vascular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerresheimer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Gerresheimer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides artegraft biologic graft, a bovine carotid artery used for dialysis access in patients with or without a previously-failed synthetic graft; carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical technology, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

