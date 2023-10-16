Getech Group (LON:GTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 707636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 million, a PE ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.10.

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

