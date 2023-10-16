Glantus (LON:GLAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.00

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.01 ($0.40), with a volume of 65602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.40 ($0.41).

Glantus Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -235.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.

Glantus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.