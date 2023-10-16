Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $65.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.20. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,702 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.