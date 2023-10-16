Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.40. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

