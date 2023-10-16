Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Holdings Raised by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 533.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 101,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $818.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

