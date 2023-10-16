Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.85. 2,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,154. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a market cap of $702.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

