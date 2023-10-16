GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) were down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 102,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 69,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

