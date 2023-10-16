Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 445,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the previous session’s volume of 109,800 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

