Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 1,083,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,018,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The stock has a market cap of $631.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 91.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

