Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,367,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,759. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

