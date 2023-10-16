Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up to $40.39

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $42.46. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 22,858 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 5.5 %

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.