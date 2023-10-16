Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up to $40.39

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $42.46. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 22,858 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 5.5 %
Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies
In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrier Companies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.