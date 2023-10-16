Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,143 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,928,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 25.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $243,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,579,000 after purchasing an additional 384,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.58. 228,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,363 shares of company stock worth $37,694,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

