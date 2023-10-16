Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,622 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.32. 26,679,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,451,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

