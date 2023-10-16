Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.17. 1,181,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,213. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

