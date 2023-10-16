Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 644.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,820. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $299.98 and a 1 year high of $356.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

