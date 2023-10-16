Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $16.36. 1,686,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,828. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

