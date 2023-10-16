Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $13.22 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 734,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,350. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42.

