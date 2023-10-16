Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 700,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,421. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

