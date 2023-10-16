Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO traded up $4.05 on Monday, reaching $400.47. 1,740,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,024. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.13 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.92. The company has a market cap of $320.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.