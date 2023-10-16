Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.24. 867,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,944. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.