Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $208.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.