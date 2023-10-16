Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

NYSE:CI traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.05. The stock had a trading volume of 674,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

