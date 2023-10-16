Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.28. 581,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

