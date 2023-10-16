Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $23.06. 637,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,738. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

