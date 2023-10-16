Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,446,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,181,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016,277. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

