Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

