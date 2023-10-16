Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 536.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.47. 788,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,873. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.87 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

