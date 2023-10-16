Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 172,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,942. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

