Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Griffon by 829.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $154,430,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,354. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

