Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.30. 27,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

