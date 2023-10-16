Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000.

Shares of GO opened at $27.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,772 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

