Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.42. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,693 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $688.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 122,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $58,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

