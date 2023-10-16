Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $95.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

