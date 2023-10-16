Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $214,200.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.48. 3,579,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706,336. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

