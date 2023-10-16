Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

