Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT Lowered to $53.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 30.2 %

HRMY opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,368,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

