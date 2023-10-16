Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 488,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 141,939 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $31.90.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 427,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,192,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

